Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Series V) – Issue Price

In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(4)-B/(W&M)/2020 dated April 13, 2020, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series V) will be opened for the period August 03-07, 2020 with Settlement date August 11, 2020. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be `5,334 (Rupees Five thousand Three hundred thirty four only) – per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated July 31, 2020.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of `50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be `5,284 (Rupees Five thousand Two hundred eighty four only) per gram of gold.