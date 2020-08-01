KVIC and ITBP sign MoU; Paramilitary forces to taste Khadi Mustard Oil Now

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has taken another big step towards making India “Aatmanirbhar” by joining hands with ITBP to supply mustard oil. Today KVIC and ITBP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect. The MoU was signed by Shri VK Nagar, Director, KVIC and Shri Rama Kant Sharma, DIG, ITBP in presence of KVIC Chairman, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena.

As per a statement of KVIV, the development comes in wake of the instructions of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to the paramilitary forces to encourage local products in a bid to support the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” initiated by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari welcomed the move.

Shri Amit Shah had also made it mandatory to sell only “Swadeshi” products through the CAPF canteens across India. The ITBP is the nodal agency appointed by MHA for the procurement of provisions on behalf of all paramilitary forces.

The ITBP will soon place an order for supply of 1200 quintals of high quality kacchi ghani mustard oil which will be supplied by KVIC through its PMEGP units in a month’s time.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, while thanking the Union Home Minister for his initiative, said the MoU was a historic step as this is for the first time that KVIC has signed a deal with the paramilitary forces for supply of any material. He said this was a major step towards creating sustainable local employment in these trying times. “Providing best quality oil to our jawans guarding our borders, that too, on time will be our top priority,” Saxena said.

The KVIC and ITBP have signed the MoU for a period of one year which will be renewed further. The next products in the pipeline are cotton mats (dari), blankets, bed sheets, pillow covers, pickles, honey, papad and cosmetics, etc. The total value of oil and dari will be approximately Rs 18 crore.

Notably, the KVIC recently supplied products like honey, pickles, edible oils, agarbatti, papad, amla candy and cotton towels, etc. to CAPF canteens on trial basis. Further, a list of 63 new products is being prepared for adding in the supply basket.