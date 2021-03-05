Slice® Launches New Brand Campaignwith Katrina Kaif

Udaipur : Making a bold statement this summer, Slice® is encouraging consumers to take the ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ challenge thereby reaffirming its position as the thickest and tastiest mango drink in India. This claim is substantiated by an independent research conducted by Nielsenwhere Slice®has beenrated as thickest and tastiest mango drink under a blind tasting set up with the leading mango drinks. In line with this, the brand has unveiled its ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ campaign accompanied by a fun new TVC featuring eminent actor and brand ambassadorKatrina Kaif.

The new TVCfilm, set against the beautiful backdrop of a beach,shows brand ambassador Katrina Kaif posing the ultimate taste challenge to a fanthereby affirming that Slice® is India’s tastiest mango drink. The blind taste challenge set off by Katrina urges him to make a choice between Slice®and another mango-flavored drink. The results of the taste challenge help establish Slice® as the thickest and tastiest mango drink in India as the co-star ultimately chooses Slice® as his preferred choice. Katrina also engages with consumersat the end of the TVC by urging them to take the Slice® taste challenge and try ‘Sabse Thick and Tasty’ Slice® for themselves.

Speaking on the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said, “Consumers have expressed immense love for Slice which is a testament to our confidencein the product. However, we wanted to take a step further and encourage our consumers to take the new Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty blind taste challenge to bolster Slice’s positionas the tastiest and thickest mango drink in India.We are excited to reach out to our consumers this summer through thiscampaign featuring the incomparable Katrina Kaif.”

Speaking on the new TVC, Katrina Kaif, Brand Ambassador, Slice said, “My association with Slice goes back a long time and it’s a pleasure to bring forth my personal belief in Slice being the tastiest mango drink in India. I am beyond excited to launch the new ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ campaign that exudes my confidence in the brand. I cannot wait for my fans to take thetaste challenge and discover the pure, indulgent joy of drinking the thick and tasty Slice themselves.”

The new Slice® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Slice® is available in single and multiple serve packs across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.

