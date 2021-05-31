Shilpa Medicare zooms as its finished dosage formulation facility gets GMP certification from Russian Federation

Shilpa Medicare is currently trading at Rs. 531.00, up by 14.75 points or 4.21% from its previous closing of Rs. 516.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 519.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 543.10 and Rs. 510.00 respectively. So far 54211 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 692.45 on 11-Aug-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 317.05 on 19-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 546.90 and Rs. 510.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4386.15 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.64% and 26.12% respectively.

Shilpa Medicare’s finished dosage formulation facility (Sterile and Non-sterile) located at S-20 to S-26, Pharmaceutical Formulations SEZ, TSIIC, Jadcherla, Telangana State, India has been issued GMP certification by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation for the GMP inspection held from February 22, 2021 to February 26, 2021. There were No Critical, Major and Minor observations found during GMP inspection process. The GMP certificate is valid for three years until April 2024.

Shilpa Medicare produces and exports consistently high-quality Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Fine Chemicals, intermediates, herbal products and speciality chemical products using sophisticated technology, meticulously following international specifications.

