SecureKloud Technologies soars as its arm selected by Monument Health to automate document processing

Securekloud Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 136.15, up by 6.45 points or 4.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 129.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 133.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 136.15 and Rs. 132.05 respectively. So far 4636 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 245.25 on 07-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 71.85 on 10-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 148.85 and Rs. 127.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 410.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 38.16%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.07% and 61.77% respectively.

Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA, a step-down subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, has been selected by Monument Health to automate document processing through readable.AI. Healthcare Triangle’s deep expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) has helped Monument Health turn their clinical data from disparate sources into actionable insight.

Monument Health leveraged Healthcare Triangle’s cloud-based AI and machine learning readabl.ai solution to automate the process of categorizing data from unstructured reports and pair the right information with the right patients. readabl.ai uses the state-of-the-art public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract information from documents, faxes and narrative reports which adds value as more documents get processed.

SecureKloud is a cloud native company with a combination of products, frameworks and services, designed to solve problems around Blockchain, Cloud, Enterprise Security, Decision Engineering and Managed Services.