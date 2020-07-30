SBICard and IRCTC launch co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform

SBI Card and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) today launched the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPayplatform.Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the card offers travellers on Indian railways maximum savings proposition on their travel, together with superior benefits on retail, dining and entertainment, besides transaction fee waivers.

Cardholdersof IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform receive upto10% value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC bookings made at IRCTC website. The card also offers a 1% transaction fee waiver and 350 Bonus Reward Points upon card activation. Reward points accumulated on the card can be redeemed against free tickets on IRCTC website.

The cardis equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. Customers can simply tap their cards at a secure reader for convenient, secure and faster transactions

With this launch, SBI Card has expanded its portfolio on the RuPay network.

Shri Piyush Goyal, hon’ble Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Government of India said “We are strongly committed in making Railways ‘Atmanirbhar’ in all the fields with ‘Make in India’ initiatives as envisaged by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The IRCTC-SBI co-branded credit card is one of the many Make in India activities undertaken by the Railways. The whole country must progress towards electronic payments and endeavor to make paperless transactions. When three renowned and established institutions enter into a partnership, GOI’s dream of Digital India can be easily achieved. It is my belief that IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform will be the most popular choice of card across all strata of society. This card will make us self- reliant and I also urge all the citizens to come forward and make their contribution in creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India, said, “The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential for credit cards catering exclusively to the needs of such travellers. IRCTC SBI Card, launched in 2006, is one the best performing travel products from SBI Card. With the launch of this flagship product onto the indigenous RuPay network, a wider audience will be able to avail of the strong value proposition offered by the card. With this launch, SBI Card once again reaffirms its commitment to bring consumers secure, value added, cashless payment solutions.”

Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara, MD, GB & S, State Bank of India said, “Three iconic Indian brands have come together to launch IRCTC SBI Card on the fast growing, indigenous RuPay network. IRCTC SBI Card is the only credit card in with partnership IRCTC. Introduction of this marquee product now on RuPay platform will bring a powerful, one stop payment solution to a user base, which frequently travels through the Indian Railway’s vast network. It is a well-established fact that SBI Card has the largest, most diverse co-brand card portfolio in Indian credit card market. This launch will augment the travel card portfolio further.”

According to Mr. Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “IRCTC SBI Cardis one of our flagship offerings and is the only credit card in partnership with IRCTC. We are pleased to partner with RuPay to extend the IRCTC SBI Platinum card on their platform.Packed with compelling benefits and targeted at a vast audience of frequent railway travellers, this card strengthens our portfolio on the RuPay platform.In an environment where social distancing is the new normal, this new contactless card enables consumers to transact safely and securely online,and at POS (point of sale) by using Tap and Pay.Our consistent endeavour is to offer a differentiated and customised experience to diverse cardholder segments and with this launchwe now hope to fulfil needs of a larger segment”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. M.P.Mall, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC said, “IRCTC is one of the most widely used travel portals in the country and operates around 72% of the reserved train ticket bookings business in India. This partnership with SBI Card adds another feather in our cap with its launch and extends another Co-Branded Credit Card / Loyalty programme on RuPay Platform.It is aligned with our vision to simplify train ticket booking for frequent railway travellers. IRCTC’s biggest strength, i.e., traffic and its loyal customer base, combined with RuPay’s increasing popularity / market share and SBI Card’s Digital capabilities will be a great match and has a huge potential to reach a large segment of cardholders through this tie-up.”

Mr. Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, “We are pleased to be associated with SBI Card and IRCTC for the innovative IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform. We believe this card would enable RuPay customers save significantly on their rail travels along with purchases in the lifestyle segment. With RuPay’s increasing market share and gaining popularity among Indian customers, the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform is yet another step to provide RuPay users a delightful shopping experience”

In addition to savings on rail travel, the IRCTC SBI card offers several benefits for online shoppers. Customers can avail attractive discounts while shopping at BigBasket, OXXY, foodfortravel.in, Ajio, etc. From wellness to entertainment, RuPay offers exciting benefits to customers such as 20% discount on medicines on Medlife, 25% off on Fitternity, Re.1 for 1 Month Hungama Music, Rs. 250 off on Me N Moms, to name a few. RuPay is also offering welcome benefits to its customers like upto 40% discount on pathology and 18% off on buying medicines from 1Mg, 10% fee waiver on any UpGrad course, Rs. 250 off on shopping at The Man Company and 10% discount each on Mamaearth and Apollo Pharmacy.

To further provide an all-round shopping experience to the customers RuPay is offering 10% discount while shopping at Carlton, Aristocrat, VIP, Skybag and Caprese. RuPay Cardholders will also get uptoRs. 300 off on Myntra, 15% discount on Cuemath, 25% off on Bata, 10% off on ordering in train from Rail Recipe and 50% off on All Test Series by Adda247