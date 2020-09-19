The Market Linked Focus Products Scheme (MLFPS) was being implemented under the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy 2009-14, as extended till 31.03.2015. The Scheme is no longer in operation for exports from 01.04.2015, as the new FTP 2015-20 is launched on 01.04.2015 with new scheme in the name of Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS)

In order to bail out the textile sector from the severe consequences of COVID-19, Ministry of Textiles has conducted a Symposium with Textile Export Promotion Councils and other industry stakeholders for finalizing a list of potential textile and apparel export products against which exports can be enhanced. The list of potential export products were shared with the Indian Missions abroad for identification of potential buyers in the respective countries. Further, to make the textile sector competitive by rebating all taxes/levies in international market, the Government has decided to continue the RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies) scheme until such time the RoSCTL scheme is merged with Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Product (RoDTEP) Scheme. For this purpose, the Government has approved adhoc allocation of funds of Rs.7398 crore for FY 2020-21 for issuance of duty credit scrips under RoSCTL Scheme. Further, in order to boost exports in MMF sector, Government has removed anti-dumping duty on PTA, a key raw material for the manufacture of MMF fibre and yarn. To mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade, this Ministry has taken up the various trade facilitation related issues raised by the industry stakeholders from time to time with the concerned Ministries for early redressal.

Details of textile products exported to US and European countries during the last three years, year and product-wise are as under:

(I) Textile products exported to US:

(In USD mn)

2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Readymade Garment 3864.30 4165.66 4227.30 Cotton Textiles 2090.39 2289.11 2254.72 Man-made textiles 537.48 599.93 550.21 Wool & Woolen textiles 7.63 6.84 7.77 Silk Products 13.79 20.20 26.65 Carpets 733.24 808.01 774.76 Jute Products 70.60 70.41 74.80 Total Textile & Clothing 7317.43 7960.16 7916.21 Source: DGCIS

(II) Textile products exported to European Countries:

(In USD mn)

2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Readymade Garment 6444.21 6225.43 5710.68 Cotton Textiles 1582.29 1440.17 1339.95 Man-made textiles 1510.58 1500.26 1336.71 Wool & Woolen textiles 86.99 100.27 81.83 Silk Products 19.31 19.82 15.65 Carpets 413.77 384.95 340.06 Jute Products 89.86 92.52 101.76 Total Textile & Clothing 10147.01 9763.42 8926.64 Source: DGCIS

