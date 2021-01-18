Road Safety Month to be inaugurated tomorrow

National Road Safety Month is all set to be inaugurated tomorrow, to build awareness about road safety and reduce road accidents in India. The inaugural function is slated for tomorrow in Vigyan Bhavan , where it will be launched by Union Minister for DefenceShRajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways & MSME, Sh. Nitin Gadkari. Minister of State for RTH, Gen (Retd) Sh. VK Singh and CEO, Niti AAYOG, Sh. Amitabh Kant will also participate.

Activities planned during the Month include launch of a film on Road safety, flagging off of a National Championship Safe Speed Challenge from Wagah border to Kanyakumari, and giving away of awards for Road Safety. State Governments, PSUs, and Insurance companies will also participate in awareness-creating activities, with seminars, walkathons, poster-making competitions etc.

