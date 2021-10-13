Renovated Orthopedic Ward And Liquid Oxygen Plant Inaugurated At Military Hospital Jodhpur

Jaipur : An inaugural function of newly renovated Orthopedic Ward and Liquid Oxygen plant was held at Military Hospital Jodhpur on 12th Oct 2021. To honour our bravehearts, the renovated Orthopedic ward and the Liquid Oxygen plant were inaugurated by Veer Naaris. The Orthopedic Ward was inaugurated by Smt Om Kanwar Devi, W/o Nb Sub Lal Singh Khichi, SC, SM, who laid his life in action in J&K in 2011. The Liquid Oxygen Plant was inaugurated by Smt Bhanwari Devi, W/o Hav Amar Singh, KC who made the supreme sacrifice in action against terrorists in Imphal in 1981.

Lt Gen PS Minhas, GOC, Konark Corps appreciated the effort of the Medical fraternity for their contribution in fight against COVID and extending medical facilities to esteemed veterans during the pandemic. In its fight against COVID, MH Jodhpur also established a state-of-the-art Molecular Lab, which is first of its kind amongst Army Zonal hospitals. There was acute shortage and crisis of oxygen during 2nd wave of pandemic. To overcome this crisis, hospital has established a Liquid Oxygen Plant which will be a boon for treatment of COVID patients. This plant has capacity of 6000 Ltrs Liquid Oxygen which will give 51,60,000 litres of gaseous oxygen and also capable of oxygen back up of at least 10 days in peak period.

The dedicated Orthopedic Ward established after renovation is the only medical establishment in entire Konark Corps to have facility of Orthopedic Surgeon and thus will help patients from Jodhpur as well as referral patient from Udaipur, Mt Abu, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Pokhran.

Please share this news







