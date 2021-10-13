Media FilmsCraft Creates A Sensational Hit, Gujarati Beat Song Goes Viral

Second single, Gujarati Beat, from the house of Media FilmsCraft and Navroz Prasla Productions has gone viral. The song has been trending on every platform with an incredible 1.3 million hits and counting.

Adding flavours to Garba festival, the song is director by Navroz Prasla and crooned by popular Kinjal Dave and Parthiv Gohil.

The peppy Garba dance number is composed by multi-talented Gaurav Singh and Sandeep Jaiswal. The song features beautiful Kinjal Dave along with Vishal Pandey and their chemistry is definitely wooing the audience.

Making his directorial debut with the song, Media giant Navroz Prasla is over the moon and thanks his entire team and audience. He said, “I knew I was taking a chance, in terms of direction, but as always I followed my instinct and I am quite happy with the response. We are trending on video sharing platforms, Instagram reels and Jio Saavan, and response on other platform is incredible”

The song is choreographed by Sagar Mhadolkar and its dance moves are creating quite a sensation on social media. Fans are going gaga over making reels and sharing the songs.

As a part of expansion in India, Navroz Prasla earlier released yet another single, India, a patriotic song, and a web-series which instantly became popular among youngsters and college kids.

Talking about creating a niche audience, Navroz said, “I am grateful with the kind of love and support I am getting. I thought it would take me sometime before I could find a footing in India, but looks like we’re on the right track”

“I think I picked the right team as well. Kinjal and Parthiv are incredible singers and composer Gaurav and Sandeep are also talented. I couldn’t have done without the team. It is also important to move forward with right talent”

Navroz Prasla is the founder of NTv Houston and many other successful media and production ventures, has started his expansion plan in India, he has made a mark for himself in music and series industry.

