Reliance Industries trades in green on restarting Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2108.85, up by 4.55 points or 0.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 2104.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2124.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2127.10 and Rs. 2105.10 respectively. So far 123769 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2368.80 on 16-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1696.00 on 30-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2260.75 and Rs. 2081.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1426762.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.58%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.48% and 10.94% respectively.

Reliance Industries has restarted the Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (FCCU) in its SEZ refinery at Jamnagar after carrying out necessary repairs. The Unit was taken for an emergency shutdown on June 6, 2021. The Unit has since been stablized and normal throughput has been reached on June 26, 2021.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

