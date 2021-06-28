Geojit Financial Services gains on launching partner portal to boost entrepreneurship

Geojit Financial Services is currently trading at Rs. 74.65, up by 0.85 points or 1.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 73.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 75.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 75.00 and Rs. 74.00 respectively. So far 16350 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 81.75 on 07-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 31.90 on 29-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 76.50 and Rs. 72.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1771.26 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.20%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.57% and 36.23% respectively.

Geojit Financial Services has launched a partner portal aimed at boosting entrepreneurship targeted at educated housewives and the youth to help them create wealth from the equity markets as they face financial woes amidst the pandemic.

The portal will also help accelerate the gig economy that has gained much traction since the pandemic by helping professionals, educated housewives, and youngsters, among others, generate wealth at zero upfront investment.

Geojit Financial Services offers wide range of investments options in equity, futures and options, IPOs and mutual funds. The company offers clients daily SMS alerts, market pointers, periodical research reports, stock recommendations and customer meets organized frequently.

