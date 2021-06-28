PTC India shines on reporting 51% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

PTC India is currently trading at Rs. 104.00, up by 1.40 points or 1.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 102.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 102.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 105.00 and Rs. 102.50 respectively. So far 33398 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 110.75 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 44.70 on 27-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 108.00 and Rs. 101.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3037.05 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 16.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 44.52% and 39.26% respectively.

PTC India has reported 1.28% fall in its net profit at Rs 63.35 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to net profit at Rs 64.17 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 10.37% at Rs 3595.63 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 3257.68 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 50.71% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 68.56 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of Rs 45.49 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 7.90% at Rs 3925.99 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 3638.50 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported 28.16% rise in its net profit at Rs 410.25 crore as compared to net profit at Rs 320.11 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 3.06% at Rs 16992.03 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 16488.30 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 22.06% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 448.66 crore as compared to net profit of Rs 367.55 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company marginally increased by 1.38% at Rs 18373.66 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 18123.57 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

