Record highest single day recoveries of 56,110 registered

The record highest single day recoveries at 56,110 registered in the last 24 hours are the result of the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of the critical patients based on holistic Standard of Care approach.

The coordinated efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments have resulted in continuously increasing average daily recoveries. In the first week of July the daily average recovered cases were at 15000 which jumped to more than 50000 in the first week of August.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 16 lakh mark to 16,39,599. The Recovery Rate has reached another high of 70.38%.

The actual case load of the country is the active cases (6,43,948) which is only 27.64% of the total positive cases. They are under active medical supervision. With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 10 lakh.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients. As a result, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global average. It is currently standing at 1.98%.

India’s TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy has achieved another peak with 7,33,449 tests done in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.6 crore. The TPM has jumped to 18,852.

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1421 labs in the country; 944 labs in the government sector and 477 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 724 (Govt: 431 + Private: 293)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 584 (Govt: 481 + Private: 103)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 113 (Govt: 32 + Private: 81)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.