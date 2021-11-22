RattanIndia backed Revolt opens 15th dealership store in Vizag

RattanIndia backed Revolt has opened its dealership in Vizag. This is their first store in the Andhra Pradesh region and 15th retail store across India.

With the rising petrol prices and an aim to fulfill the consumer demand, the company has plans to expand its sales network and strengthen retail presence further by entering 60 new cities in India including Kolkata, Chandigarh, Lucknow & NCR by early 2022. Last month, Revolt Motors opened retail stores in Bengaluru, Jaipur & Surat and announced the bookings for RV400 across 70 cities.

