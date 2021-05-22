Rate of Minimum Wages Revised for Central sphere Employees

At a time when the country is struggling with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from 1.4.2021.

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW) a price index compiled by Labour Bureau. The average CPI-IW for the months of July to December 2020 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision.

Santosh Gangwar, Labour & Employment Minister said “this will benefit about 1.50 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employments in central sphere across the country. This hike in VDA will support these workers particularly in the current pandemic times”.

Gangwar also mentioned that orders to this effect have been issued by the CLC(C) and it will be implemented with effect from 1st April, 2021.

Rates of wages for different categories of employees

Schedule employment Category of employees Rate of wages including Variable Dearness Allowance Area wise per day (in Rupees) A B C Construction or maintenance of roads or runways or building operations etc. Unskilled 645 539 431 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 714 609 505 Skilled/Clerical 784 714 609 Highly Skilled 853 784 714 Sweeping and Cleaning — 645 539 431 Loading and Unloading workers — 645 539 431 Watch and Ward Without Arms 784 714 609 With Arms 853 784 714 Agriculture Unskilled 411 375 372 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 449 413 379 Skilled/Clerical 488 449 412 Highly Skilled 540 502 449

For Mines employees

Category Above Ground Below Ground Unskilled 431 539 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 539 645 Skilled/Clerical 645 752 Highly Skilled 752 840

The rates fixed for scheduled employment in Central sphere are applicable to the establishments under the authority of Central Government, Railway Administration, Mines, Oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the Central Government. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers.

The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the Central sphere is ensured through the Inspecting Officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country for employees engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere.

Please share this news







