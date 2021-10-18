Ramkrishna Forgings moves up on entering into agreement with PwC

Ramkrishna Forgings is currently trading at Rs. 1173.50, up by 10.10 points or 0.87% from its previous closing of Rs. 1163.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1193.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1193.00 and Rs. 1166.45 respectively. So far 4004 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1259.60 on 11-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 320.15 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1259.60 and Rs. 1158.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3776.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.58% and 31.40% respectively.

Ramkrishna Forgings has entered into agreement with PwC to make materiality assessment, ESG vision document and implementation roadmap. PwC will develop a ESG Roadmap and integrate it with overall corporate strategy along with implementation of the same. PwC has customised its ESG Strategic Framework to deliver a diagnostic benchmarking study for Ramkrishna Forgings focusing on identifying gaps, shortlisting various initiatives, and designing an implementation of this ESG roadmap.

Ramkrishna Forgings is engaged in the manufacture of Screw Couplings, Draw Gear Assembly, Snubber Assembly, Hanger, Block Hanger Side Frame Key and various other forgings items of Railway Coaches and Wagon.

