Rain Industries surges as its arm completes upgradation of cement mill

Rain Industries is currently trading at Rs. 245.25, up by 5.50 points or 2.29% from its previous closing of Rs. 239.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 241.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 245.95 and Rs. 241.10 respectively. So far 76762 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 272.90 on 02-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 93.55 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 246.15 and Rs. 238.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8213.56 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 41.14%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.54% and 46.32% respectively.

Rain Industries’ wholly owned subsidiary — Rain Cements has completed upgradation of Cement mill at Unit — II, Kurnool District, Andhra Pradesh on October 15, 2021. Consequent to the upgradation of cement mill, the cement grinding capacity is increased from 2.033 million tonnes to 2.795 million tonnes per annum.

Rain Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing cement, Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) and power. It is the largest producer of CPC with a production capacity of 2.49 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

