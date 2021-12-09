Praj Industries is currently trading at Rs. 336.90, up by 13.40 points or 4.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 323.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 332.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 339.65 and Rs. 332.00 respectively. So far 18044 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T ‘ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 407.00 on 08-Jun -2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 92.75 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 335.00 and Rs. 313.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6166.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 32.83%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 21.85% and 45.32% respectively.

Praj Industries has introduced innovative solution to process sugarcane juice in to a new sustainable feedstock BIOSYRUP for round the year ethanol production. Sugarcane juice is a perishable and seasonal feedstock that cannot be stored for more than 24 hours. Praj has developed a patented technology to process cane juice into conditioned BIOSYRUP that has storability of upto 12 months. This facilitates sugar mills to produce ethanol beyond sugar season thus helping increase production capacity & maximize revenue.

Praj Industries is a Process Engineering and Technology Company offering innovative end-to-end solutions for biofuels, brewery, industrial processes & water and waste water treatment systems.