Tech Mahindra is currently trading at Rs. 1607.45, up by 30.95 points or 1.96% from its previous closing of Rs. 1576.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1584.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1613.95 and Rs. 1584.95 respectively. So far 182647 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1637.00 on 03-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 890.10 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1637.00 and Rs. 1536.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 155965.51 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 35.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 52.62% and 11.68% respectively.

Tech Mahindra has Launched FiDaaS Solution Powered by Alveo to Address Financial Services’ Data Management Challenges. Tech Mahindra has selected Alveo, a leader in market data integration and analytics solutions for financial services, as the technology underpinning an integrated Financial Data as a Service Proposition to the Financial Services Industry.

The FiDaaS Solution provides a cloud-based, Centralized Market Data Platform which offers a comprehensive solution for pricing and reference data management and covers end to end Financial Data Management requirements. The solution covers Data Acquisition, Data Mastering, Data Quality Management, Data Discovery and Distribution.

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise.