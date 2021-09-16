Orient Electric gains on launching new modular switch range ‘Stella’

Orient Electric is currently trading at Rs. 355.80, up by 2.65 points or 0.75% from its previous closing of Rs. 353.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 356.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 357.65 and Rs. 352.35 respectively. So far 5056 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 368.00 on 28-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 174.00 on 01-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 364.50 and Rs. 332.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7543.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 38.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 31.15% and 30.37% respectively.

Orient Electric has launched its new modular switch range called ‘Stella’ which has been designed with focus on four defining aspects of safety, durability, performance and style. The new range includes switches, sockets, plates, hospitality range, and other electronic accessories. Orient Stella flaunts exquisite designs and finishes to complement modern interior decor for both residential and commercial spaces. The launch of this ‘mass premium’ range is part of company’s plans to expand its market reach and penetration.

Orient Electric has established itself in the market as a one-stop brand for lifestyle electrical solutions which include fans, lighting, home appliances and switchgears.

