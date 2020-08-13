Post Covid 74th Independence Day sees the emergence of a New India – fearless & resilient

Udaipur. MickeyB is an engineer turned entrepreneur, investor, writer, composer, singer & rapper who has written, composed & conceptualized the song -DilMaange More. This projectcame up to pen a song as a tribute to the 20 Bravehearts who were martyrd while fighting for our sovereigntyChinese Army in Galwan.While the song shares anger towards the enemy it also expresses deep gratitude & support to the Indian Army. At the same time, the song gives a strong message of fearlessness and highlights the rise of a New India.

MickeyB released his first single with T-Series called PYT (PRETTY YOUNG THING) in 2016, which was a sweet, mellow, love song with a smooth beat. His last release Bouncy is touted as India’s first TWERK track and is shaking up the Indian music scene already. Loved by millennials this video has been shot in Miami in some exotic locations and really exotic cast made waves amongst Indian and International music lovers having captured 3mn views within 1st 10 days of launch

As mentioned by MickeyB, “Been born to a father who served the Indian Army for 15 years, my childhood was spent in various stations of the country, wherever my father was posted. My entire schooling happened in The Army Public School, DhaulaKuan, New Delhi andeven though my dad moved out of Army to pursue our family business, army never moved out of our hearts. It breaks my heart whenever a soldier of Indian army loses his/her life while protecting the country. I think this song echoes the sentiments of our youth and today’s generation and what opportune moment than this 74th Independence Day to release this song. The army and defence is for everyone and hope everyone who listens to this song feels the same patriotism as I did even while writing it. The Army is always there to support and safeguard every individual In India. ”

Upcoming Music

MickeyB’s upcoming music is a mix of Mombaton, Afro and pop beats, making it completely unique for the young generation of singers in collaboration with one of the fastest rising Rap Stars of India, named MellowD who is a genius songwriter & composer, who has written songs have cumulatively crossed almost 700 million views and counting. He’s also rapper, singer coming up with a lot of music in 2020.