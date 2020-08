PM pays tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi.

Prime Minister said, “Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress”.

