PM condoles demise of noted neurologist Dr. Ashok Panagariya

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of noted neurologist Dr. Ashok Panagariya.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Dr. Ashok Panagariya made a mark as an outstanding neurologist. His pioneering work in the medical field will benefit generations of doctors and researchers. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

