PM condoles demise of Noted Economist and Environmentalist Prof Radhamohan

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Noted Economist and Environmentalist Prof Radhamohan Ji.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Prof Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge on subjects relating to the economy and ecology. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

