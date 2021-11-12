Paris Hilton shares romantic vacation pictures with fiancé Carter Reum just days before their lavish wedding

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, who is all set to tie the knot with her beau Carter Reum on November 11, shared a series of loved-up pictures with her soon-to-be husband on social media. The bride-to-be took to Instagram to share romantic pictures with him on various trips throughout their two-year courtship.

“No matter the season—winter in the snow or summer on the lake—You’ve become my home away from home. I can’t wait to be your wife. 11/11 #ForeverYours #ParisInLove,” Paris captioned the post. In one of the pictures, Paris can be seen chilling by the pool as they soaked in a hot tub overlooking a snowy landscape. She looked stunning in a leopard print one-piece swimsuit. Ahead of their wedding, the couple enjoyed a lavish joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas earlier in the month of November. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have been dating each other since December, 2019 before getting engaged in February this year.

They made their relationship official in April 2020. Although they have known each other for over 10 years. Before she began dating Carter, the music artist was linked to numerous other celebrities from the entertainment industry. Her first engagement was to Jason Shaw, who popped the big question in 2002. She later began a relationship with Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis in December of 2004 and they got engaged several months later, before splitting in 2005. (photo: Instagram)