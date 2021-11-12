Best Agrolife gains on getting nod to acquire plant for Rs 10.22 crore

Best Agrolife’s board has approved purchase of immovable property (land including building), plant and machinery and stock owned by Agrico Chemicals for a total consideration of Rs 10.22 crore. This acquisition will increase the company’s revenue by Rs 150 crore. This unit will lead to an addition of formulation capacity by 8,000 kilo litre/tonnes per annum. The acquisition will be completed by December. With the acquisition of this plant, the company will have four plants in Uttar Pradesh and J&K.