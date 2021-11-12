HDFC Bank surges on signing MoU with Manipal Business Solutions

HDFC Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1550.90, up by 2.50 points or 0.16% from its previous closing of Rs. 1548.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1555.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1557.20 and Rs. 1545.05 respectively. So far 57510 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1724.30 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1342.00 on 28-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1604.75 and Rs. 1536.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 857795.76 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 25.83%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 60.92% and 13.25% respectively.

HDFC Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manipal Business Solutions (MBS), a fully owned subsidiary of Manipal Technologies (MTL).

Through this MoU, MBS will become a corporate business correspondent of HDFC Bank. MBS has a decade long financial inclusion experience and a network of over 230,000 SahiPay merchants that will further strengthen HDFC Bank’s presence in rural geographies, bridging the Bharat-India divide.

HDFC Bank is one of India’s premier banks providing a wide range of financial products and services using multiple distribution channels including a pan-India network of branches, ATMs, phone banking, net banking and mobile banking.