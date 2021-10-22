Launch of NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Digi-Book Innovations for You Sector in Focus – Health Care

NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has launched – “Innovations for You” an attempt to showcase the success stories of Atal Innovation Mission’s Startups in different domains. These startups have worked to create new, disruptive and innovative products, services, and solutions that can pave a path for a sustainable future. The first edition of this book is focused on innovations in Health Care and soon other sectors shall follow.

As the country celebrates the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – 75th Year of Independence,Innovations for You series by Atal Innovation Mission captureshow startups in various sectors are innovating to create a sustainable future in a post pandemic era.

The book is a compilation of 45health tech startups, incubated at Atal Incubation Centres spread across the country. These startups are leveraging frontier technologies such as AI, IoT, ICT and others to provide socially relevant solutions to problems likeAnemia, Malaria, dental care, mental health, neonatal and child care and monitoring human vitals, among others.

The digi-book was unveiled in the presence of Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Dr. V K Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog, Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Dr. Rakesh Sarwal, Additional Secretary(Health), NITI Aayog and Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

The Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog accoladed the startups and their innovations by stating – “This book serves as an encouragement to upcoming entrepreneurs to work on the path of creativity and imagination to address some of India’s pressing challenges.”

Adding to the Vice Chairman, Dr. V K Paul – Member Health, congratulated the AIM team and appreciated the efforts done in compilation of this book. He also commended the Atal Incubation Centers and their incubated startups by acknowledging their work and innovations done in the healthcare sector.

The CEO, NITI Aayog said – “Innovations for You is an attempt to showcase how the young India is slowly but steadily moving towards becoming a world class leader. Government of India with Atal Innovation Mission is supporting the startups and young leaders to achieve their dreams.”

Dr. Rakesh Sarwal, Additional Secretary (Health), NITI Aayog also appreciated the efforts of AIM team and acknowledged the work done by the startups in field of health care innovations.

Mission Director, Atal innovation Mission – Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, congratulated the 45 innovators mentioned in the book and emphasized on how the startups of today are working towards solving the HealthCare puzzle for a better tomorrow.

The digi-book series – Innovations for Youby Atal Innovation Mission brings to you the best of innovations and entrepreneurs to the forefront. The subsequent editions of the book will focus on other emerging sectors like AgriTech, EduTech, Mobility, EV among others.

About Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is the Government of India’s flagship initiative to promoteinnovation and entrepreneurship culture in the country. AIM is mandated to create an umbrella structure to oversee innovation ecosystem of the country and revolutionizing the innovation eco-system – touching upon the entire innovation life cycle through various programs.

The Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) create innovators, Atal Incubation Centres and support to Established Incubation Centres ensure innovations are taken to the market and help create enterprises around these innovations, Atal Community Innovation Centres are promoting benefits of technology led innovation to the unserved/underserved regions of India. Atal New India Challenges are creating product and service innovations having national socio-economic impact and ARISE ANIC Challenges promote innovation in a phased manner in the MSME/Startup sector.

