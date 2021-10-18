Vakrangee ties up with Servify

Vakrangee has tied up with Servify (Service Lee Technologies) to provide after-sales device care solutions to the unserved and underserved population of India through a strategic partnership. The company will act as an extended arm to facilitate extended care and product protection solutions it offers on devices that touch daily lives. Customers will get a quick and hassle-free service experience and access to an end-to-end service delivery through Vakrangee Kendra outlets.

Servify offers the world’s most advanced post-purchase service platform to deliver great customer experience. Integrating multiple partners of the post-sales service ecosystem on a tech-driven unified intelligent platform, Servify provides Device Lifecycle Management Services for all devices.

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India’s largest network of last mile retail outlets to deliver real time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, ecommerce and logistics services to the un-served rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

