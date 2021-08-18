Om Infra rises as its arm gets one year extension for Residential Group Housing project

Om Infra is currently trading at Rs. 33.40, up by 0.40 points or 1.21% from its previous closing of Rs. 33.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 34.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 34.95 and Rs. 32.90 respectively. So far 3414 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 39.85 on 19-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 15.09 on 20-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 35.70 and Rs. 30.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 317.80 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 71.68%, while Non-Institutions held 28.32% stake in the company.

Om Infra’s wholly owned subsidiary — Om Metals Consortium has been granted one year extension upto May 17, 2022 for its Residential Group Housing project ‘Pallacia’ having RERA Registration, Jaipur for occupancy completion by Rajasthan Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Jaipur (RERA) in continuation of structure completion approved by JDA.

The company is a conglomerate having diverse business activities and interests related to Hydro mechanical equipments, turnkey solutions for steel fabrication, Hydro power developments, Real Estate, Entertainment centers and Hotels.

