Hindustan Aeronautics jumps on placing order of Rs 5,375 crore with GE Aviation

Hindustan Aeronautics is currently trading at Rs. 1107.90, up by 40.30 points or 3.77% from its previous closing of Rs. 1067.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1098.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1113.00 and Rs. 1082.75 respectively. So far 24120 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1360.00 on 19-Aug-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 660.00 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1145.85 and Rs. 1057.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 37101.97 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.15%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 21.52% and 3.33% respectively.

Hindustan Aeronautics has placed an order of Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, USA to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. The company is working closely with GE for its support to pursue the export potential of LCA and also to supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines. The indigenously built Tejas aircraft is one of the best in its class globally, powered by F404-GE-IN20 engines and has been in service since 2004.

HAL is Bengaluru based Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) Company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

