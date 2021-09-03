Oil India zooms on transfering stake of Numaligarh Refinery to Government of Assam

Oil India is currently trading at Rs. 181.25, up by 1.95 points or 1.09% from its previous closing of Rs. 179.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 181.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 182.75 and Rs. 179.40 respectively. So far 62449 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 186.90 on 31-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 83.10 on 03-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 186.90 and Rs. 172.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 19698.22 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.66%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.03% and 16.31% respectively.

Oil India has transferred 3,61,15,840 equity shares of Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) in favour of Government of Assam on September 02, 2021, at a consideration of Rs 217.75 per share (total consideration aggregating to Rs.786,42,24,160). Post the above transfer, Company’s equity shareholding in NRL is 72.15%.

Oil India, a Navratna Company, is Asia’s oldest and biggest pioneer oil exploration and Production Company.

