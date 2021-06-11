Offline digital parking at govt hospital draws flak from residents

Udaipur : A new arrangement introduced at the government MB hospital here for digital parking is drawing severe criticism from the civil society. People from all walks of life, organisations and political parties are raising objections over the arrangement wherein every person coming to the hospital on two or four wheelers would have to pay an entry fee.

Earlier, there was no entry fee charge for vehicles,only those parking their vehicles had to pay 10 rupees. As per the new arrangement, each two wheeler driver would be required to pay 10 rupees for three hours and after that additional 20 rupees till 10pm. A 24-hour pass would cost 40 rupees and a weekly pass for 100 rupees.

Looking at the resistance of the citizens, the MB hospital administration has modified the parking fee system for 7 days on a trial basis and announced exemption of fees if the visitor exits from the gate within 20 minutes.

The BJP Dehat Yuva Morcha president Chandra Shekar Joshi and team met the Divisional Commissioner and gave a memorandum asking roll back of the digital parking fees. ” Only those who have to park the vehicle need to pay the parking fees but taking an entry fee that would double after every three hours, is neither morally correct nor legally justifiable.

It is a public hospital where people avail free treatment and medicines, and hence charging entry fees on the name of digital parking is unacceptable” he said. Joshi also added that if the entry fee is not taken back, the Yuva Morcha would launch a non-cooperation movement and even court arrest if required.

The Dehat and Shahar Jila Congress Committee members met the divisional commissioner on Friday to discuss the issue. The congressmen said attendants come to give tiffin to the patients twice or even thrice a day and at every entry paying the fees is not justifiable.

Similarly people come to distribute fruits and medicines, donate blood etc. The Congress dehat jila president LalSingh Jhala said ” We have suggested to the authorities that instead of 20 minutes, fees exemption be granted to those making exit within 30 minutes. The commissioner has assured us of an amicable solution after reviewing the arrangement at the end of the 7 days trial”.