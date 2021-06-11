Covid: 238 new cases, 24 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate down to 0.31 pc

New Delhi : Delhi recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in nearly three months, and 24 fatalities on Friday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.31 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,772.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

