Newlywed bride’s body found in Banswara

Udaipur : In a gruesome incident, a newly wed bride’s body was found a kilometer away from her home in GhodiTejpur village under Dhanpur police station limits of Banswara. Her head had been smashed by a huge stone and police suspect it to be a murder. 19-year old Laxmi’s body was found on Friday morning.

She was married two days ago. Banswara SP Kavendra Sagar said the body was sent for autopsy and later given to her husband.” The motive behind the murder is yet to be known, we are investigating from all the angles. The forensic team has taken samples from the spot, some people have been rounded up for interrogation” the officer said.

The bride had gone out of the house on Thursday night and her body was found in a pool of blood early morning. There were injuries on her neck and head. A huge blood stained stone too was found beside the body,sources said. Villagers said it could be a case of failed love and probably, someone who was in love with the girl, had killed her. Large number of people gathered at the spot as police and forensic teams proceeded with the investigation.

