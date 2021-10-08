NCL Industries jumps on reporting 10% rise in cement production in Q2 FY22

NCL Industries is currently trading at Rs. 244.65, up by 2.40 points or 0.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 242.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 244.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 248.40 and Rs. 240.90 respectively. So far 15953 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 304.80 on 03-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 105.00 on 13-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 251.00 and Rs. 228.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1107.07 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 43.75%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.35% and 52.91% respectively.

NCL Industries has reported 10% rise in cement production to 6,77,383 MT in Q2 FY22 from 6,14,975 MT in Q2 FY21. The cement dispatches also increased by 10% to 6,78,216 MT in Q2FY22 from 6,16,787 MT in Q2FY21. Besides, the company’s cement boards production stood at 19,156 MT for Q2 FY22. The cement boards dispatches stood at 18,769 MT, during reporting quarter.

NCL Industries is an India-based company that operates in five segments: Cement, Boards, Prefab structures, Hydel Power and Ready Mix Concrete. The company was incorporated in 1979, a part of NCL Group. The company is also in the business activities of Cement, Prefab, Boards, Energy, Ready Mix Concrete Division.

