NCL Industries enters joint venture agreement with Moravia Containers A.S.

NCL Industries has entered into joint venture agreement with Moravia Containers A.S. of Czech Republic to set up a joint venture company to manufacture modular containers and systems and other products. The agreement provides for equity participation of 74.9% by company and its affiliates in the joint venture company. The initial equity investment by the company towards its share of equity in joint venture company shall not exceed Rs 10 crore.

NCL Industries is an India-based company that operates in five segments: Cement, Boards, Prefab structures, Hydel Power and Ready Mix Concrete. The company was incorporated in 1979, a part of NCL Group. The company is also in the business activities of Cement, Prefab, Boards, Energy, Ready Mix Concrete Division.

