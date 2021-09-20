Rail Vikas Nigam shines on securing contract for Indore Metro Rail project

Rail Vikas Nigam is currently trading at Rs. 32.00, up by 1.90 points or 6.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 30.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 31.35 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 32.75 and Rs. 31.10 respectively. So far 641329 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 35.60 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 18.05 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 32.75 and Rs. 29.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6275.91 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 78.20%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.51% and 12.29% respectively.

Rail Vikas Nigam has secured contract from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for design and construction of elevated viaduct between Ch. 14+488 and Ch. 25+415, viaduct connecting depot leading upto interface location, Nine elevated metro rail stations including all Civil, Structural, Roof Structure, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) works, Architectural finishes, Facade, Entry / Exits, FOB, Viaduct within the stations including transition spans for Indore Metro Rail project Yellow Line. The total contract amount is Rs 1034.90 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

