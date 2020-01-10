Nature lovers throng around Udaipur wetlands for birds fete

‘Aims to promote Udaipur as a leading bird watching destination’

Udaipur : The seventh edition of the Udaipur Bird Festival had a flying start on Thursday with locals and tourists making a beeline around water bodies in an around Udaipur to listen to the singing and chirping of the hundreds of birds variety seen here. State minister for forest and environment Sukhram Vishnoi would inaugurate the festival on Friday.

” The Bird Festival is a platform to sensitize the common people specially the youths about the biodiversity of the region as well as to get them attracted towards bird watching. We also aim to promote Udaipur as a leading bird watching destination in the country through this event. The inauguration ceremony would be held on friday at the Jungle safari park where an exhibition on birds, butterflies and postal stamps on wild life would be organised” chief conservator of forest RK Singh informed.

Thousands of migratory birds travel from the far away lands of Siberia in search of food and protection from the bitter cold, also birds from higher Himalayas, Pakistan and parts of Central Asia also flock in every year to enjoy the mild winters. Udaipur wetlands are home to some 500 avian species including 150 varieties of migratory birds coming here in winters. Commonly seen here at this time are the Bar-headed geese, Pelicons, Greylag geese Ferruginuous pochards, Common pochards, Tufted ducks, Ruddy Shelduck, Great Cormorants, Gadwall, Mallard, Northern Pintail, Common coots, Greylag goose, Grey heron, Purple heron, large egrets, common Pochard, Tufte etc.Over 1000 school and college students and visitors would enjoy an exciting bird watching session on this occasion. Quiz, painting and nature literature fest would be held during the festival.

Bird race would also be another attraction during the festival where birders from Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Pratapgarh would participate in bird counting activity. They would roam around in their specific areas for a day and prepare a list of the avian varieties spotted. The team which would make the longest list or spot any rare or special variety would win the competition.