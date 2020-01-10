Lineman caught taking bribe of 2K in Banswara

Udaipur : The ACB sleuths on Thursday arrested a lineman from the electricity department after he was caught red handed accepting bribe of two thousand rupees from the complainant. The accused lineman Gulab Yadav was posted at the assistant engineer-II office of the AVVNLin Banswara city. The complainant Ramesh Godha informed the ACB that Yadav was demanding 4 thousand rupees as bribe in lieu of changing the electronic meter at his home and for reducing the penalty amount levied by the department. The deal was struck for 3 thousand rupees and one thousand was paid to Yadav as advance. After successful verification of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and on Thursday after the lineman took the remaining bribe money, he was caught red handed.

