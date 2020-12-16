MPUAT inks MoU with IVRI for advanced research in vet sciences

Udaipur : A MoU has been inked between the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur (MPUAT) and ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) at Izzatnagar, Bareilly. IVRI is a 130 year-old institute committed for the holistic development of animal husbandry and veterinary services for welfare of farmers in the country.

The agreement is aimed to help the students of MPUAT in action research, joint studies, faculty/student exchange in areas of animal husbandry and veterinary sciences. Narendra Singh Rathore, Vice-Chancellor, MPUAT and. B. P. Mishra, Director & Vice-Chancellor, IVRI, Izzatnagar signed the memorandum on Monday.

“MPUAT is the first University in Rajasthan to sign the MoU with IVRI. Collaboration for updated technologies for students, teaching, research and extension will get a specific focus with the new tie-up. Farmers will be benefitted by better skilling and capacity building through IVR” Rathore told Udaipur Kiran.

The university will jointly organize the research activities, studies, conferences and workshops with IVRI. Students and scientists will get better opportunities for research and technology development by better forward linkages with IVRI. Facilities of advanced training, consultancy and action research in different areas of animal husbandry, goat rearing, poultry, quail, organic poultry production and meat processing will be shared and utilized jointly by both the institutions.

The MoU will explore possibilities of collaboration, cooperation, coordination and networking in the field of veterinary sciences and add more revenue to the university through income generation. It will share new ideas, views and technology by enhancing system development.

