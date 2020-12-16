Man kills friend for seeking sexual favour from wife in lieu of loan repayment

Udaipur : A 28-year-old man was killed by his friend because he lusted the latter’s wife and asked him to send the woman for a few days to pleasure him , if he could not repay the loan taken. The murder took place on Monday and the police was informed of the incident when someone informed the cops of an unidentified body lying in a vacant plot near Hotel Padmini under the Kotwali police station area of Chittorgarh district.

“A team was constituted by ASP Sarita Singh and the Kotwali team which held marathon raids and thorough investigation to solve the murder mystery in 24 hours” Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava told Udaipur Kiran. According to the police, the body was of Bablu alias Gopal sonof Nand Singh Rajput resident of Sarangi in Alirajpur of Madhya Pradesh.

During the investigation it was found that Bablu was last seen with his distant relative and friend Deepak alias Kalu son of Rajendra Singh, resident of Panchwati in Senthi. Kalu undertook aluminium fabrication works and he had taken a loan of 7,500 rupees from Bablu. Police suspected Kalu since he was missing after the incident and had left the city with his wife. Police teams nabbed Kalu and interrogated him thoroughly. The accused confessed his crime and narrated the incident to police. Kalu told the cops that on December 12, he and Bablu boozed together the entire day near Hotel Padmini.

Bablu demanded the money Kalu had borrowed from him. When Kalu said he was unable to repay the sum, Bablu offered an indecent proposal. He told Kalu that he need not repay the sum if he permits him to have sex with his wife for 5-7 times. The proposal enraged Kalu to an extent that he collected some stones in his towel and hit on Bablu’s head from behind when he had gone to a side to urinate. When Bablu fell on the ground, he strangled him to death. Kalu dragged the body to some feet to hide it but could not do as he was heavily drunk. The same night he left withhis wife to Ratlam.

