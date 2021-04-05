More than Rs 25,586 crore sanctioned to over 1,14,322 accounts by the Banks under Stand-Up India Scheme in 5 years

India is growing rapidly. Hopes, Aspirations and Expectations are rising. There is a large group of potential entrepreneurs particularly women and Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) who want to set up an enterprise of their own, which allows them to grow and thrive. Such entrepreneurs are spread across country and are bubbling with ideas on what they can do for themselves and their families.

Aspiring SC, ST and women entrepreneurs are energetic and enthusiastic but may face challenges in converting their dream to reality. Recognizing these challenges, Stand up India Scheme was launched on 5th April 2016 to promote entrepreneurship at grassroot level focusing on economic empowerment and job creation. This scheme has been extended up to the year 2025.

As we celebrate the fifth anniversary of Stand Up India Scheme, let us take a look at the features and achievement of this Scheme.

The objective of Stand-Up India is to promote entrepreneurship amongst women, Scheduled Castes (SC) & Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, to help them in starting a greenfield enterprise in trading, manufacturing and services sector, by both ready and trainee borrowers.

The purpose of Stand-Up India is to:

promote entrepreneurship amongst women, SC & ST category.

Provide loans for setting up greenfield enterprises in manufacturing, services or the trading sector & activities allied to agriculture by both ready and trainee borrowers

facilitate bank loans between Rs.10 lakh to Rs.1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch of Scheduled Commercial Banks

Why Stand-Up India?

The Stand-Up India scheme is based on recognition of the challenges faced by SC, ST and women entrepreneurs in setting up enterprises, obtaining loans and other support needed from time to time for succeeding in business. The scheme therefore endeavors to create an eco-system which facilitates and continues to provide a supportive environment for doing business. The scheme seeks to give access to loans from bank branches to borrowers to help them set up their own enterprise. The scheme, which covers all branches of Scheduled Commercial Banks, will be accessed in three potential ways:

Directly at the branch or,

Through Stand-Up India Portal (www.standupmitra.in) or,

Through the Lead District Manager (LDM).

Who all are eligible for a loan?

SC/ST and/or women entrepreneurs, above 18 years of age.

Loans under the scheme are available for only green field projects. Green field signifies, in this context, the first time venture of the beneficiary in the manufacturing, services or the trading sector & activities allied to agriculture

In case of non-individual enterprises, 51% of the shareholding and controlling stake should be held by either SC/ST and/or Women Entrepreneur.

Borrowers should not be in default to any bank/financial institution.

Achievements of this Scheme as on 23.03.2021

Rs. 25,586 crore has been sanctioned under Stand Up India Scheme to over 1,14,322 accounts upto 23.03.2021 since inception of the Scheme.

has been sanctioned under Stand Up India Scheme to over 1,14,322 accounts upto 23.03.2021 since inception of the Scheme. Total number of SC/ST and Woman borrowers benefited under Stand Up India scheme, as on 23.03.2021 are as below:

Amount in Rs. crore SC ST Woman Total No Of Accounts Sanctioned Amount No Of Accounts Sanctioned Amount No Of Accounts Sanctioned Amount No Of Accounts Sanctioned Amount 16258 3335.87 4970 1049.72 93094 21200.77 114322 25586.37

****

Please share this news







