Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto the month of Jun, 2020 for the Financial Year 2020-21

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of Jun, 2020 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received Rs.1,53,581 crore (6.84% of corresponding BE 2020-21 of Total Receipts) upto Jun, 2020 comprising Rs. 1,34,822 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 15,186 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs.3,573 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs. 3,573 crore)

Rs. 1,34,043 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs. 14,588 crore lower than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs. 8,15,944 crore (26.82% of corresponding BE 2020-21), out of which Rs. 7,27,671 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs. 88,273 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs.1,60,493 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs.78,964 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.