FACT SUPPORTS Govt of Kerala FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers supports Government of Kerala in their fight against Covid-19 by allotting its main auditorium, M K K Nayar Hall, for setting up a Covid First-Line Treatment Center (CFLTC) by Eloor Municipality, to accommodate 100 beds. For this purpose, the Company has also supplied cots, beds, mattresses, etc. under its CSR initiative.

In a function held yesterday at FACT M K K Nayar Hall, Eloor, Shri Kishor Rungta, Chairman & Managing Director, FACT, handed over the material to Smt. C P Usha, Chairperson of Eloor Municipality in the presence of Shri Subash, Secretary, Eloor Municipality, and top officials of FACT Shri Ganesan, Director Finance, Shri A S Kesavan Namboothiri, Executive Director (Production Coordination), Shri K V Balakrishnan Nair, Excecutive Director (Finance) & Company Secretary and Shri A R Mohan Kumar, General Manager (Human Resources & Administration).