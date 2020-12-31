Mewar’s last poet Rao Mohan Singh awarded DLitt degree posthumously

Udaipur : Janardhan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth conferred D.Litt degree posthumously to Kavi Rao Mohan SIngh, the last poet of the erstwhile Mewar Dynasty, here at a function on Tuesday. The poet’s great grandsons received the honors from the university chancellor Balwant S Jani.

The university has also taken up a project of compilation and publication of the poet’s work in three years. The VC SS Sarangdevot said Mohan Singh was active until the reign of the last ruler Maharana Bhupal Singh till 1947. During his lifetime, the poet wrote more than three dozen books in Rajasthani and Hindi language which is a major contribution in the field of literature.

