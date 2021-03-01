Manappuram Finance planning to raise funds through borrowings

Manappuram Finance is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuance of various debt securities in onshore / offshore securities market by Public Issue, on Private Placement Basis or through issuing Commercial Papers. Based on the prevailing market conditions, the Board of Directors and / or Financial Resources and Management Committee / Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company may consider and approve issuances of Debt Securities during the month of March, 2021, subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the Board / respective Committee may deem fit.

Manappuram Finance is a non-deposit taking NBFC and having a strong presence in South India in states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

