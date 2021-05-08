Man, 2 aides arrested for raping 8 year old in Udaipur

Udaipur : Three persons have been arrested in connection with rape of a minor in Jhadol block of Udaipur. The main accused, a distant relative of the rape survivor and his two accomplices who guarded the spot during the crime, were arrested on Friday.

According to the police, the minor who reads in class five , had on May 4, gone to the fields to give water to the cattle. While she was playing, a distant relative went there with two youths. The man dragged the girl behind the bushes and raped her while she cried for help from the two men who were guarding the area.

The accused threatened the girl not to tell about it to anyone at home. The child was so terrified and shocked that she didn’t speak for two days and finally when her parents pressed her, she told about the incident.