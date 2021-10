Actress Malaika Arora turned showstopper for the label at the ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week. The actress opted for a white off-shouldered gown which has a cut-out at the back giving it a more gorgeous look.

With her hair tied up in a bun, Maliaka completed her gorgeous look with a silver neckpiece. The actress took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her photoshoot.

Please share this news